Wholesale Retro Rhinestone Crystal Flower Wedding Bridal Bouquet Brooch Pin • £1.75 (2025)

See Details on eBayavailable at

£1.85 £1.75 Buy It Now , £0.65 Shipping, eBay Money Back Guarantee

Seller: wholesalejewelryer ✉️ (155,230) 97.6%, Location: Yiwu, CN, Ships to: AMERICAS, EUROPE, ASIA, AU, Item: 283212241725 Wholesale Retro Rhinestone Crystal Flower Wedding Bridal Bouquet Brooch Pin. Crystal Pearl Dragonfly Butterfly Cat Animal Brooch Pin Wedding Party Jewelry. Wholesale Christmas Tree Santa Claus Snowman Deer Bell Brooch Pin Xmas Party Hot. Fashion Crystal Rhinestone Bee Butterfly Dragonfly Insects Brooch Pin Charm Gift. Wholesale Insect Bee Animals Crystal Rhinestone Enamel Brooch Pin Women Jewelry 2.02 CAD Wholesale Rhinestone Crystal Flower Plant Bridal Bouquet Enamel Brooch Pin Lot 1.04 USD Rhinestone Crystal Butterfly Cat Dog Animals Brooch Pin Wholesale Party Women 1.18 CAD Elegant Crystal Daisy Sunflower Brooch Pin Plant Bouquet Enamel Party Women Gift 1.4 USD Rhinestone Crystal Animal Frog Turtle Elephant Cat Dog Brooch Pin Women Lot Gift 0.99 USD Chic Animal Frog Turtle Elephant Snail Rhinestone Crystal Brooch Pin Women Decor 1.44 CAD Fashion Butterfly Colorful Crystal Flower Rhinestone Brooch Pin Women Jewelry 2.07 CAD Crystal Daisy Sunflower Plant Bouquet Enamel Rhinestone Brooch Pin Party Women 1.83 CAD Green Rhinestone Crystal Flower Plants Bouquet Enamel Brooch Pin Women Men Gift 2.03 CAD Red Crystal Rhinestone Flower Animals Plants Insects Brooch Pin Charm Women Gift 1.69 CAD Crystal Pearl Dragonfly Butterfly Cat Animal Brooch Pin Wedding Party Jewelry 1.49 USD Women Retro Crystal Rhinestones Dragonfly Animal Brooch Pin Pendant Jewelry Gift 4.03 USD Women Zircon Crystal Rabbit Butterfly Brooch Pin Collar Brooch Fashion Jewelry 1.27 CAD Cute Zircon Crystal Rabbit Butterfly Brooch Pin Collar Brooch Women Jewelry Gift 1.27 CAD Retro Women Birds Owl Brooch Pin Crystal Enamel Badge Animals Jewelry Gift New 1.91 CAD Insects Enamel Pins Cartoon Beetle Spider Brooch Lapel Pin Animal Jewelry Gift 2.09 CAD Fashion Animal Frog Crystal Rhinestone Brooch Pin Women Costume Jewelry Gift Hot 1.59 USD Fashion Women Crystal Animals Butterfly Bee Beetle Insects Brooch Pin Jewelry 1.36 USD Crystal Animal Plant Brooch Pin Flower Daisy Frog Turtle Elephant Women Jewelry 1.01 CAD Retro Christmas Party Animal Cock Rooster Crystal Brooch Pins Women Jewelry 2.2 USD Fashion Enamel Insect Brooches for Women Men Bee Crystal Rhinestone Brooch Gift 1.31 CAD Wholesale Christmas Tree Santa Claus Snowman Deer Bell Brooch Pin Xmas Party Hot 1.61 CAD Charm Crystal Animal Insect Spider Cobweb Bee Brooch Pin Women Costume Jewelry 1.59 USD Retro Rhinestone Crystal Animals Owl Birds Enamel Brooch Pin Women Jewelry Hot 1.26 USD Crystal Rhinestone Dragonfly Bee Butterfly Insects Brooch Pin Jewelry Charms Hot 0.99 USD Christmas Ornaments Tree Snowman Deer Bell Enamel Brooch Pin Xmas Party Gift Hot 1.36 USD Hot Sale Rhinestone Crystal Cat Butterfly Cat Dog Animals Brooch Pin Women Gift 1.07 USD Cute Cartoon Enamel Small Brooch Pin Collar Breastpin Women Wholesale Jewelry 1.14 CAD Fashion Crystal Green Dragonfly Animal Insect Brooch Pin Women Jewelry Hot Gift 3.71 USD Fashion Crystal Daisy Sunflower Insect Bee Brooch Pin Women Jewelry Xmas Gift 2.68 CAD Fashion Rhinestone Crystal Bee Animals Breastpin Brooch Pin Women Jewelry Gift 2.63 CAD Silver Plated Plane Brooch Pin Lapel Badge Suit Collar Pin Men Women Accessories 1.01 CAD Fashion Dance Girls Women Pearl Crystal Brooch Pin Piercing Breastpin Prom Gift 1.55 USD Fashion Crystal Rhinestone Bee Butterfly Dragonfly Insects Brooch Pin Charm Gift 0.99 USD Fashion Crystal Pearl Insect Scorpion Beetle Brooch Pin Women Gifts 1.36 USD Cute Bee Insects Crystal Animals Enamel Brooch Pin Women Men Party Jewelry Gift 0.99 USD Fashion Birds Owl Animal Crystal Brooch Pins Rhinestone Party Prom Men Women Hot 1.26 USD Fashion Crystal Pearl Owl Birds Butterfly Animals Brooch Pin Women Party Gift 1.91 CAD Chic Rhinestone Crystal Cat Fish Animal Butterfly Cat Dog Brooch Pin Women Hot 1.07 USD Rhinestone Crystal Daisy Sunflower Plant Bouquet Enamel Brooch Pin Party Women 1.83 CAD Wholesale Retro Rhinestone Crystal Flower Wedding Bridal Bouquet Brooch Pin Item Description: Condition:100%Brand New and high quality . Material:Rhinestone,Alloy Color:Multi-Color Size:As the picture Quantity:1 X Brooch Pin Conversion:1 inch=25.4mm or 1mm=0.0393inch Pictures:Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures, but not the same performance on different bodies as on the model. Thank you and happy purchase! Shipping 1. We are not responsible for any custom duty or import tax 2. Items will be shipped within 1 business day on payment received. 3. Items are shipped fr om using Airmail reach most of the countries within 10 to 20 business days usually. 4. Order more than $20,usually will be sent by Speedpak Shipping with tracking number(takes 15-25 business days） Order more than $80,usually will be sent by EXPRESS or DHL(takes 5-10 business days) 5. Delivery time depends on destination and other factors; it may takes up to 20 business days. Note: If you have any questions,and want order be sent by fast way,please just feel free to contact us by ebay message,we will calculate the shipping charge for you soon.Thank you! Payment We accept Paypal Payment only. Please finish the payment within 7 days after you win it. If you need to extend the time, please feel free to contact us. Return Policy We will refund you if the item is not as described, damaged in transportation. You can return it within 60days after receipt. Shipping fee and insurance is not refundable. The item should be returned to sender in its original condition by mail with tracking number. Feedback Please give us 5-star positive feedback if you like the item or are satisfied with our service, we will be very grateful! If you we are not satisfied with the product or service , please contact me and don't give us negative or natural feedback,We must give you a satisfactory solution. ABOUT ME Welcome to our store Wholesalejewelryer ! We have our own factory, so we support wholesale. It is our pleasure to do business with you.We hope we have further cooperation.We will try our best offering service and shipping method for you. We have many New Arrival everyday. You can take a look. To give back to new and old customers, We have much promotion, as such “ Extra 15% off when you order 4pcs+ITEMS ” , The CA site, will give 10% OFF Discount. Item Description: Condition:100%Brand New and high quality . Material:Rhinestone,Alloy Color:Multi-Color Size:As the picture Quantity:1 X Brooch Pin Conversion:1 inch=25.4mm or 1mm=0.0393inch Pictures:Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures, but not the same performance on different bodies as on the model. Thank you and happy purchase! PAYMENTPayment We accept Paypal Payment only. Please finish the payment within 7 days after you win it. If you need to extend the time, please feel free to contact us. SHIPPINGShipping 1. We are not responsible for any custom duty or import tax 2. Items will be shipped within 1 business day on payment received. 3. Items are shipped fr om using Airmail reach most of the countries within 10 to 20 business days usually. 4. Order more than $20,usually will be sent by Speedpak Shipping with tracking number(takes 15-25 business days） Order more than $80,usually will be sent by EXPRESS or DHL(takes 5-10 business days) 5. Delivery time depends on destination and other factors; it may takes up to 20 business days. Note: If you have any questions,and want order be sent by fast way,please just feel free to contact us by ebay message,we will calculate the shipping charge for you soon.Thank you! Terms of Sale ABOUT USABOUT ME Welcome to our store Wholesalejewelryer ! We have our own factory, so we support wholesale. It is our pleasure to do business with you.We hope we have further cooperation.We will try our best offering service and shipping method for you. We have many New Arrival everyday. You can take a look. To give back to new and old customers, We have much promotion, as such “ Extra 15% off when you order 4pcs+ITEMS ” , The CA site, will give 10% OFF Discount. Condition: New without tags

New without tags Choose Style: Blue vase

Blue vase Type: Brooch

Brooch Brand: Rinhoo

Rinhoo Theme: Beauty

Beauty Material: Enamel

Enamel Color: Multi-Color

Multi-Color Main Stone: Crystal

Crystal Metal: Alloy

Alloy Base Metal: Alloy

Alloy Country/Region of Manufacture: China

PicClick Insights - Wholesale Retro Rhinestone Crystal Flower Wedding Bridal Bouquet Brooch Pin PicClick Exclusive Popularity - 24 watchers, 0.0 new watchers per day , 2,343 days for sale on eBay. Super high amount watching. 395 sold, 0 available.

- , 2,343 days for sale on eBay. Super high amount watching. 395 sold, 0 available. Popularity - Wholesale Retro Rhinestone Crystal Flower Wedding Bridal Bouquet Brooch Pin 24 watchers, 0.0 new watchers per day, 2,343 days for sale on eBay. Super high amount watching. 395 sold, 0 available. Best Price -

- Price - Wholesale Retro Rhinestone Crystal Flower Wedding Bridal Bouquet Brooch Pin Seller - 155,230+ items sold. 2.4% negative feedback. Good seller with good positive feedback and good amount of ratings. Seller - Wholesale Retro Rhinestone Crystal Flower Wedding Bridal Bouquet Brooch Pin 155,230+ items sold. 2.4% negative feedback. Good seller with good positive feedback and good amount of ratings. Recent Feedback