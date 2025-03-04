Why Is It So Hard to Find a Competent Heat Pump Installer? (2025)

Don’t get me wrong: The latest generation of heat pump tech is fantastic, it can work well everywhere, and I hope everybody buys one the next time they need a new heating or cooling unit. My colleague Thom Dunn, who has covered HVAC for Wirecutter since 2018, lays out the case.

The economics don’t add up for everyone yet, but for a lot of people, they actually do. Some buyers are also comfortable paying a modest premium for a heat pump’s superior comfort or the environmental benefits it offers in comparison with traditional HVAC.

The frustrating part is that even when a heat pump is the obvious choice for a specific home, or when somebody is willing to pay extra for the tech, it’s still too hard to find a pro who can install one correctly.

Bad heat pump installations are too common to write off as an occasional fluke.

Depending on which experts I’ve asked and how they define “problem,” something like 30% to 50% of heat pump installations are shoddy enough to cause issues with comfort, energy costs, or reliability. It’s anecdotal, but those figures are in line with what I’ve seen among my friends and acquaintances.

Journalists are finding plenty of similar stories. This American Life and our New York Times colleagues have recently published articles about people’s struggles to find a contractor who is willing to install a heat pump. Boston.com ran an article about a Massachusetts state senator who found that his heat pump was far less efficient and environmentally friendly than it should have been. The Seattle Times found homeowners with mixed reviews about their heat pumps’ heating abilities, despite the mild climate in that part of the country.

And according to a 2018 review of research from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, studies have found that as many as 90% of residential HVAC installations (including heat pumps) could be faulty, though that figure likely includes minor shortcomings that wouldn’t be obvious to homeowners.

So what’s the issue? Recent coverage has pointed to a lack of training, and that’s true. But many of the industry insiders I’ve learned from think it goes deeper than that, down to the way that business has been done for decades and the lack of incentives for installers to do the type of careful work that a heat pump requires.

Many HVAC companies are set up to run as high-volume businesses, with relatively low prices and quick turnaround times. That model makes some sense: Most people replace their old furnace or AC only once it’s completely dead, and they need a new one in a hurry. Most households also struggle to absorb the multi-thousand-dollar cost of a new HVAC system. So the contractor who shows up first, with a low-enough bid, typically wins the job.

Modern heat pumps—done correctly—have a hard time fitting into that high-volume business model. Many contractors still don’t know that heat pumps for cold climates even exist, while others avoid the technology altogether.

“They want the turn and burn,” says Jeremy Begley, a longtime industry pro and building performance educator based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Lots of contractors are used to cranking through like-for-like furnace and air conditioner replacements, “and they make a really good living doing it.”

This business model doesn’t budget for the extra time that a successful heat pump retrofit typically requires. Part of the problem is that contractors would need to convince customers that a high-performance heat pump would be worth the extra cost and time to install it correctly. “They haven’t figured out how to do that yet,” says David Holtzclaw, who runs a building science and energy consulting firm in Omaha, Nebraska.

In areas with big heat pump rebates and incentives (like most places in the Greater Boston area, where I live), it’s easier to find HVAC pros who are happy to work with modern heat pumps. That still doesn’t mean they’ll be great at installing them, because they often treat it like just another box-swapping job. Many aren’t even aware of the fundamental differences between a modern heat pump and a furnace or AC.

The problems often start before the installation begins. It’s common for HVAC contractors to divide the labor between system installers—the technicians who drill the holes, lift the boxes, and connect the pipes—and system designers. The designers are often called “comfort consultants,” and they figure out which heat pumps to install and where so that your home is comfortable. They’re also effectively salespeople. There’s nothing wrong with that setup, and some of the smartest heat pump designers I’ve met are comfort consultants.

But some of the most ignorant people I’ve met in the industry are comfort consultants, too. They’ve often received coaching in sales strategies but not in HVAC design, yet they’re making technical decisions about a $15,000 climate-control system. They also tend to get paid on commission, so they have an incentive to try to convince you to pay $25,000 for that same setup or to sign on for upgrades.

The saving grace in the past has been that it’s really hard to screw up traditional HVAC. With furnaces, boilers, and regular air conditioners, contractors can cover up all kinds of problems by simply installing extra-large equipment. That solution is suboptimal, but most homeowners wouldn’t notice a difference or even realize that there’s a better way.

You can throw in a modern cold-climate heat pump without a careful design, and sometimes it’ll work. But that’s asking for trouble, and it doesn’t make the most of a heat pump’s capabilities.

Modern heat pumps are “like a Swiss watch,” Begley says. “They require precision in every single aspect.” Without that attention to detail on the contractor’s part, they may not deliver the energy savings, comfort, or reliability that you expect.

Ed Smith, co-founder of Amply Energy and co-host of The Heat Pump Podcast, describes heat pumps as “an order of magnitude” more complicated than traditional HVAC and says that contractors ought to have a healthy fear and respect for the tech. A recent guest on the podcast described the leap from traditional HVAC to modern heat pumps as “terrifying.”

Another reason it’s hard to convince HVAC pros to work on heat pumps: A lot of them have bad memories of working on older-generation heat pumps, especially if they’re from colder parts of the country.

That’s how Jim Bergmann learned to loathe them early in his career as a field technician in Northeast Ohio.

Bergmann often met unhappy customers when he was called to address problems related to heat pumps. Customers weren’t comfortable in their homes, their utility bills were high, and it was a miserable experience for everyone. “I’m standing outside in the middle of winter getting cold air blown on me while I’m working on this thing, and it just overall sucked,” Bergmann recalls. “There was nothing good about heat pumps, to my brain.”

Modern heat pump equipment works much differently, and many models are purpose-built to work well in frigid climates. Technicians still need some convincing, though. And who can blame them? They’re partly responsible for their customers’ comfort and utility bills, and they could be on the hook for emergency repairs at all hours in any weather.

Bergmann started to soften his stance a few years ago when he brought an inverter-driven, high-performance heat pump into the testing lab at his company measureQuick, which develops an eponymous system that performs a health check of sorts on HVAC equipment. Later, a friend talked him into installing a modern heat pump in his home, and now he’s a fan.

To some extent, this is all just growing pains: There’s momentum behind the technology, and it makes too much sense for heat pumps not to become the default way to heat and cool homes. If you’re not in dire need of a new HVAC system, you might consider sitting things out for a few years while the industry sorts itself out.

But if you want to forge ahead and get one now, you should go for it.