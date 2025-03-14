Why Laylatul Qadr? The Significance & Virtues of the Most Important Night of the Year | Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research (2025)

Islamic scholars differ regarding the meaning behind the name of ‘Laylatul-Qadr’, as the word‘Qadr’can hold a variety of meanings, and each has its own theological significance.

The meaning of "Qadr"

Some scholars defined‘Qadr’in the context of this holy night as ‘destiny/decree’ (qadar). To them, this meant that this was the night in which the destiny of each person was decided. It would be this night in which a person’s sustenance, lifespan,and other critical matters would be sealed for the coming year.

In support of this, ‘Abdullah ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “It is written inUmm al-Kitab(the Heavenly copy of the Qur’an) duringLaylatul-Qadrwhat shall come to pass in the following year of good and evil, sustenance,and lifespan. Even the pilgrimage of the pilgrim (shall be decided); it will be said ‘so-and-so will perform pilgrimage’ (on this night).” 9

Al-Hasan Al-Basri (d.110H), Mujahid (d.104H) and Qatadah (d.117H)—three renowned early Muslim scholars—shared this view and were reported to have said that “all the affairs of lifespan, deeds, creation,and provision are decreed onLaylatul-Qadrin the month of Ramadan and will come to pass in the coming year.” 10

Imam Al-Nawawi concluded his discussion onLaylatul-Qadrby saying: “It was namedLaylatul-Qadr, meaning: the night of judgment and discernment (in the affairs of men). This meaning is what is true and popular.” 11

Other scholars defined the meaning of‘Qadr’as ‘power,’ indicating the greatness of the honor and might of the night. 12 Similar to this view is the interpretation of‘Qadr’as ‘power’ in that the righteous deeds performed during this night are far more powerful than they would be on any other night.

Ibn ‘Uthaymeen said: “A person would attain the reward of the night, even if he has no knowledge of it. This is because the Prophet said ‘whoever stands (in prayer) duringLaylatul-Qadr, with faith and hope, will be forgiven,’ and the Prophet did not make knowledge of the night a condition of their forgiveness. And had knowledge of the night become a necessary factor, the Prophet would have made this clear.” 13

In this view, since knowledge of the night is not a prerequisite to prospering from the night, then it is not required for the worshipper to understand concepts of destiny or decree in order to achieve the rewards of worshipping on this night. All they need to do is perform acts of worship on that night.

Another meaning of‘Qadr’in the context ofLaylatul-Qadr, involves the meaning of ‘restriction.’ This is understood to indicate that the earth becomes restricted as angels descend to the earth on the holy night, occupying the earth. This descent of the angels is referenced in the Qur’an, and since angels are typically associated with concepts such as light, guidance,and blessings, it is a symbol of how majesticLaylatul-Qadris. 14 Furthermore, since angels occupy the highest heavens, they are described in the Qur’an as ‘close to God’; yet onLaylatul-Qadrthey are ‘seeking permission’ from God to descend to earth in recognition of the divine blessings that God places on earth during this night. 15 In one narration, the Prophet ﷺ stated: “Truly the angels on this night are as numerous as the pebbles upon the earth.” 16

Laylatul-Qadrhas also been described as a gift for the Prophet Muhammad’s community (ummah). In theMuwattaof Imam Malik, there is ahadiththat states: “The Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, was shown the lifespans of the people (who had gone) before him, or what Allah willed of that, and it was as if the lives of the people of his community had become too short for them to be able to do as many good actions as others before them had been able to do with their long lives, so Allah gave himLaylat al- Qadr, which is better than a thousand months.” 17