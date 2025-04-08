Why Stephen King Had To Give Up On A Sequel To A Cult Favorite Vampire Movie - SlashFilm (2025)

In 1988, a horror anthology titled "Prime Evil: New Stories by the Masters of Modern Horror" was published, where most of the featured short stories were original to the collection. Many gripping stories were a part of this anthology, including Peter Straub's heartbreakingly poignant "The Juniper Tree" and Clive Barker's overlooked, introspective "Coming to Grief." But a late '80s horror anthology is incomplete without Stephen King, and sure enough, his horror short story "The Night Flier" graced the pages of this collection. King's writing in this super short, yet effective story is a tad different than his usual style: it is more chaotic without a method to ground it, but this ends up complimenting the fantastical nature of the story. After all, "The Night Flier" is a vampire tale, with King exclusively exploring tropes associated with this sub-genre.

Vampires don't feature as prominently in King's work as compared to, say, someone like Anne Rice, buta significant number of stories incorporate this fictional beast and the specific connotations King attaches to it. "Salem's Lot," "The Dark Tower," and "Wolves of the Calla," are only a few examples, but "The Night Flier" approaches the trope in a rather unconventional way. The story opens with tabloid reporter Richard Dees chasing leads for a column about the Night Flier, a serial killer responsible for gruesome deaths. While Richard's tabloid leans towards trashy, sensational material, he approaches the case with the notion that the killer thinks that he is a vampire — a deduction based on the evidence left at crime scenes.

As with most of King's work, "The Night Flier" got the feature film adaptation treatment in 1997, with the eponymous movie premiering on HBO and receiving a limited theatrical release shortly after. The film performed poorly (more on this later), grossing a mere $210,426 across 91 theaters in the United States. A sequel was planned, with King being interesting enough to co-write the script with director Mark Pavia, who helmed and co-wrote the 1997 adaptation. Unfortunately, this didn't come to pass. What happened here?