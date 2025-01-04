Why Wear a Motocross Kidney Belt | MX Protective Gear (2025)

A kidney belt is a piece of motocross safety gear which has been used by riders probably since soon after the creation of the sport, but for a piece of Dirt Bike Protective Gear which has been around for so long we are surprised at the number of people who either don’t wear one or have no idea what purpose they serve!

At MXstore we are big believers in motocross safety and we feel it is our responsibility to educate people particularly when it comes to being protected while enjoying this amazing sport of ours so read on to learn more about your kidneys and how to keep them safe while tearing up the track.

Where are my kidneys located?

We are born with two kidneys which are located in the middle of your back, below the bottom of your rib cage sitting on each side of your spine. Kidney beans are named so because they are the same shape but your kidneys are about the size of your fist.

Your kidneys are imbedded in a mass of fatty tissue but are not protected by any kind of exoskeleton. They are light weight organs but up to a third of total cardiac output can pass through the renal arteries to be filtered by the kidneys, in other words your kidneys are connected to your arteries but have very little protection!

What is the purpose of my kidneys?

The kidneys require such a large amount of blood in order to perform the following functions and regulate the following levels in your body:

Calcium

Ions

Steady the levels of acid/base in your blood

Help maintain blood pressure

Support the production of red blood cells

Control the make-up of your blood

Maintain the volume of water in your body

Excrete waste from the body through urine

What effect does motocross riding have on your kidneys?

A kidney belt does more than just protect the organs in your lower back, the lumbosacral spine (the lowest part of your back) is subject to repeated bouncing and jerking motions during every single lap of a motocross track.

The results of excessive exposure to these types of forces can result in:

Nerve compression

Irritation and inflammation

Stiffness

Sharp pain

Radiating pain to your glutes, hips, thigh and leg muscles

Any time you are riding in pain is going to affect your performance, if you are racing it could mean the difference in winning or losing and if you are a recreational rider the early onset of pain and fatigue can put a downer on your ride day. Whatever level you are at, lower back pain is something nobody wants to encounter!

Protection for your kidneys:

Your kidneys have no exoskeleton protecting them, they are not connected to any strong structure but nestled inside fatty tissue which means when your body is being bounced around a motocross track, so are your kidneys.

Prolonged exposure to these kinds of forces will result in pain and tenderness and even blood in your urine. During a crash they are susceptible to impacts from handlebars or other objects, even making contact with another rider during a race can result in a damaging blow to your organs.

A direct blow to the kidneys can cause them to rupture, a serious rupture will result in rapid internal bleeding as the blood supply to a kidney is artery driven so abdominal pain after a crash should be taken seriously and monitored closely by medical professionals.

How does a motocross kidney belt protect me?

The two key functions of a kidney belt are to help keep your kidneys and other organs protected from impacts and reduce the amount of movement your kidneys encounter when riding whilst stabilising the lower part of your back.

What is a motocross kidney belt made from?

Motocross kidney belts are usually made from a breathable elastic fabric fastened by Velcro usually at the front or sides. They are thicker at the back with extra padding for your kidneys and thinner at the front to not disrupt a riders’ normal breathing pattern.

How should a motocross kidney belt fit me?

Most motocross kidney belts follow a similar sizing structure as motocross pants falling into an inch measurement system, kidney belts contain a lot of elastic though and most adults will fit into one or two sizing options.

When purchasing a kidney belt ensure you can secure the belt firmly but make sure it is not so tight that it restricts your breathing. A kidney belt should sit around your lower back in between the bottom of your rib cage and the top of your hips.

Kidney belts are either a single item or can be part of either a Back Protector or complete Body Armour pressure suit which provides protection for most of your upper torso!

If you have any further questions regarding kidney belts or motocross protective gear don’t hesitate to contact the friendly team at MXstore