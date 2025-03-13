Why Were Fake Eyelashes Invented? (2025)

Throughout history, longer lashes have symbolized beauty and allure. Anna Taylor didn't claim the first patented artificial lashes until 1911, but people were fixated on the idea of making their eyes more appealing long before that.

The ancient Egyptians, known for their extravagant makeup techniques, sought to achieve mesmerizing eyes framed by long lashes. To adorn their eyes and protect them from the harsh sun, they darkened their natural eyelashes with kohl and other substances. There's evidence that both women and men in ancient Egypt wore cosmetics.

Women in ancient Rome also used kohl, along with burnt cork, to accentuate their eyes. And in the court of Queen Elizabeth I, women used berries to dye their eyelashes a shade similar to that of the queen's hair, which was a novel shade of red at the time.

People were no less obsessed with their lashes when the Victorian era arrived. Eugene Rimmel, Queen Victoria's perfumer and the eventual founder of the Rimmel makeup brand, created the first mascara from coal dust and Vaseline (which, by the way, has been around since 1870).