Why You Absolutely Need a Conductive Gel for Microcurrent - The Vanilla Plum (2025)

If you’ve just unboxed your microcurrent tool, you’re likely excited to get started, and you should be! Microcurrent technology is a total game-changer for lifting, toning, and if you have nanocurrent like in the ZIIP Halo, changing your skin tone, acne and scars for the better.

Without hesitation, I can tell you the success of your microcurrent treatment depends heavily on a proper conductive gel.

Like me, you’ve probably weighed the pros and cons of owning an $80 bottle of gel. Do you really need this gel? Or, can you use aloe vera? Technically being able to use aloe and getting results from aloe vera are two different stories, though I do have a possible DIY recipe you can use in a pinch below. I just wouldn’t recommend DIYing it as the norm.

Trust me, once you understand why the right gel is so crucial, you’ll never want to skip it. Here’s why a conductive gel isn’t just a nice-to-have but the secret sauce for your microcurrent routine.

What Exactly Is a Conductive Gel?

At its base, a conductive gel is a clear, water-based formula (this is also true for radio frequency gels, but see more on that below). Once you add minerals to your gel, it acts as a bridge between your skin and the device, allowing the conductivity to go deep into your muscles for lasting results.

It may seem like all you need is some “slip” for your skin to have a productive microcurrent session, but this isn’t the only thing it does. Your skin has a natural resistance to electricity. So while microcurrent devices mimic your body’s natural electrical currents, without a conductive gel, the microcurrent can’t get through your natural skin shield, meaning your treatment won’t be effective without it.

Think of it this way: using a microcurrent device without conductive gel is like trying to charge your phone without plugging it into a socket. Sure, you can hold the charger near your phone, but unless you actually connect it, nothing happens. The gel is that connection—it’s what allows the current to flow and do its job.

In Summary, don’t skip the gel because:

1. Optimal Conductivity for Best Results

The primary function of the gel is to ensure the microcurrent reaches your skin’s deeper layers. Without it, the current will only skim the surface or, worse, not penetrate at all. The gel ensures maximum conductivity, allowing the device to work as it’s supposed to, delivering real lifting and toning effects. I find it to be one of the most effective tools I have outside of a medical procedure.

2. Hydrates Your Skin

Most microcurrent gels are super hydrating with great ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, which moisturize and plump your skin. You get a double benefit—toned muscles and a glowing complexion. If you have dry or dehydrated skin, this is even more important for seeing results.

3. Prevents Irritation and Zapping

If you’ve ever done microcurrent and tried it on bare skin or just water, you’ve seen those weird muscle twitches when you have too much conductivity without proper slip. You’ve probably also felt the unfortunate shock or zap that comes with it. Conductive gel acts as a protective barrier between your skin and the device, making your treatment feel comfortable and seamless.

4. Anti-Aging Results

Some conductive gels contain extra skincare benefits like peptides and antioxidants (like this gel), which help fight signs of aging. You can literally supercharge your results by using a gel that includes anti-aging ingredients.

Can You Use Just Water or Aloe Vera?

I know it’s tempting to think you can get away with a DIY solution like water or aloe vera gel. And while these might work in a pinch, they’re not ideal for maximizing your results. Yes, water can conduct electricity and you can add some sea salt for minerals, but it evaporates quickly, leaving your skin dry and compromising your treatment.

Aloe vera is slightly better, and you can mix your water, salt, aloe, and a little hyaluronic acid together for a basic conductive gel. However, you can get so much more out of your gel when you start mixing in serums. You can also maximize your conductivity with minerals. Some favorites are gold, copper, and magnesium.

My favorite gel has been the Silver Gel which adds crushed pearl, honey, copper, and hydrating glycerin. It’s so soothing to my skin and reduces the redness I experience with sensitive skin and rosacea. You see, concocting a conductive gel can be fun, but it doesn’t hold a candle to a carefully prepared gel with the perfect proportions for maximum conductivity and a facial to boot.

My second favorite gel has been the crystal gel, which is made from 80% organic ingredients and adds zinc and glutathione to get rid of age spots.

If you want the whole gambit of collagen boosting minerals, niacinamides (vitamin B), peptides, and extracts, the gold gel is a showstopper. I have always had some sensitivity to topical niacinamides so I can’t say it’s a favorite of mine, but I can say it’s the most brightening of them all with all the cell renewal going on.

What to Look for in a Good Conductive Gel

Now, if you bought the NuFace instead of the ZIIP halo (see my comparison review here) you can still use whichever gel formulation you like. I prefer the ingredients from ZIIP over Nuface gels. Or, you can choose from various high-quality options that offer different benefits. But there are a few non-negotiables when it comes to choosing the right gel.

If you want to choose a different brand or make your own, you want to look for the following:

Water-based and transparent

This is important since oil-based products will actually block the microcurrent, making your device useless. Avoid any gels with oils or oily ingredients.

Hydrating and Anti-Aging

Look for gels with aloe vera, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. Peptides and antioxidants are great ingredients for wrinkles.

Minerals

Not only will minerals lock in that moisture, it will also help your gel work effectively and more deeply and signal transmission. In fact, if you see a gel without minerals, skip it. Look for magnesium, copper, gold, zinc, etc.

I think doing a clay mask (bentonite clay is my favorite) beforehand can maximize your results by adding some extra minerals.

I don’t want to name names, but something that I feel sets ZIIP apart is that their gels don’t use alcohol as a preservative. I prefer that since alcohol can be drying. They also don’t have microplastics (like carbomer) in their ingredient lists, which is important to me since they’re endocrine disruptors.

Pro Tip: Layering

One of my favorite ways to boost the benefits of my microcurrent treatment is by layering a serum underneath the gel or doing a mineral mask. As long as your serum is water-based, oil-free, retinol, enzyme free, you’re good to go!

Your serums will all penetrate deeper into the skin when used with microcurrent. This way, your skin drinks in all the active ingredients from the serum while the microcurrent does its work. However, with a great gel that already has serum-like qualities, this is unnecessary.

My personal favorite layering technique:

Bentonite clay mask, rinse

Silver Gel

Microcurrent

Wait 20 minutes before washing

Can You Use Microcurrent Gel for Other Devices?

If you’re like me, I like to go from one tool to another and like to streamline what I’m putting on my face, but be careful when using microcurrent gel with other devices, like radiofrequency (RF) tools.

Though both formulations are generally water-based, a good microcurrent conductive gel is packed with beneficial minerals that interfere with RF treatments. RF devices rely on heat, and too much conductivity can reduce their effectiveness. So, unless your gel is super basic and mineral-free, it’s best to stick to using it for microcurrent only.

Specifically, don’t use your microcurrent gel as a radio frequency gel if it has:

1. Iron

2. Copper

3. Magnesium

The difference between using a microcurrent device with and without a conductive gel is night and day. Without the gel, you won’t get the deep muscle stimulation needed for lifting and toning. And if you skip it, you’re risking irritation and effectiveness. You deserve to see real, visible results—and the conductive gel is the key to unlocking them.

Bottom line? You need a conductive gel. So, make sure you’ve got the right gel for the job. Your skin will thank you!

Have you struggled with microcurrent results? Have great results? Tell me what gel you use!

Use VANILLAZIIP for 10% off ZIIP HALO and all ZIIP gels during checkout

*Exclusive discount VANILLAGEL for 25% off gels for an exclusive time only*

Editorial Note:

Navigating the fine line of impartiality when graced with sponsorship can pose quite the conundrum, a challenge I am well-acquainted with. In the spirit of transparency and FTC guidelines, it’s important to reiterate that I’ve had the pleasure of receiving complimentary products for my articles. I asked ZIIP to sponsor this post. Please visit my Disclosure page for more information.

While compensation was received in exchange for coverage, all thoughts and opinions are always my own. Sponsored posts like these allow for the development of additional dynamic content to be produced, unsponsored. Thank you for supporting our partners!