Wicked: For Good CinemaCon Poster Offers First Look At Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Sequel - SlashFilm (2025)

The break-up is official: The first poster for the majorly anticipated musical adaptation "Wicked: For Good" is here, and it shows a literal gulf between future Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and her bully turned bestie Galinda Glinda (Ariana Grande). Audiences at CinemaCon are getting a sneak peek at the biggest movies of 2025 this week, and Universal shared the first "Wicked: For Good" poster courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, which only just unveiled the image on X (formerly Twitter).

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the first poster for #WickedForGood at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/emxzJrAVvE — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 30, 2025

When it comes to cinematic events, they likely won't get much bigger this year than "Wicked: For Good." Director Jon M. Chu's decision to split up his adaptation of the iconic "Wicked" stage musical into two parts was initially met with incredulity. However,the first of the two films was met with near-universal acclaim, Oscar wins, and a $744 million gross at the box office (not to mention plenty of lucrative brand deals for all your green and pink merch needs). Fans of the movie — as well as the Broadway production on which it's based, the Gregory Maguire book on which that's based, and, you know, "The Wizard of Oz" — have been chomping at the bit for a first look at the upcoming second chapter (which has dropped the "Part Two" from its original title). Suffice it to say, thisopulent, melodramatic poster does not disappoint.

