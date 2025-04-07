Wicked: For Good CinemaCon Poster Offers First Look At Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Sequel - SlashFilm (2025)

- Movies
The break-up is official: The first poster for the majorly anticipated musical adaptation "Wicked: For Good" is here, and it shows a literal gulf between future Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and her bully turned bestie
Galinda Glinda (Ariana Grande). Audiences at CinemaCon are getting a sneak peek at the biggest movies of 2025 this week, and Universal shared the first "Wicked: For Good" poster courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, which only just unveiled the image on X (formerly Twitter).
When it comes to cinematic events, they likely won't get much bigger this year than "Wicked: For Good." Director Jon M. Chu's decision to split up his adaptation of the iconic "Wicked" stage musical into two parts was initially met with incredulity. However,the first of the two films was met with near-universal acclaim, Oscar wins, and a $744 million gross at the box office (not to mention plenty of lucrative brand deals for all your green and pink merch needs). Fans of the movie — as well as the Broadway production on which it's based, the Gregory Maguire book on which that's based, and, you know, "The Wizard of Oz" — have been chomping at the bit for a first look at the upcoming second chapter (which has dropped the "Part Two" from its original title). Suffice it to say, thisopulent, melodramatic poster does not disappoint.
There's a gulf between Elphaba and Glinda (literally) in Wicked: For Good
The new "Wicked: For Good" promo art features Erivo's Elphaba in a gorgeous but villain-coded outfit, complete with leather boots, a woodsy broomstick, and robes that are all sharp angles. Glinda (or Galinda, as she's initially called in the first film), in contrast, has a wand and a dreamy, gauzy dress with pink and purple swirls and silver sparkles. The pair stand stone-faced as if they're a pair of opposing statues — sentries guarding either side of the famed yellow brick road. Each stands on a sheer cliff face, but Elphaba's is covered with leaves while Glinda's has blooming purple flowers. In between them, the golden road winds its way up to a Gothic-looking castle from which flying monkeys can be seen swarming the air.
The poster also features a tagline that contextualizes the film's new subtitle: "You will be changed." It's easy to interpret the words as part of a complete but ambiguous sentence thanks to the art's graphic design: "You will be changed — For Good." It's a message that promises transformation that can be either irreparable or positive depending on how you read it, just as the title itself can be seen as calling the characters' wickedness either final or, more positively, done for a greater cause. The design cleverly leaves room for interpretation, which is ideal for a story about preconceived notions of good and evil and a hero who's been pre-written as a classic villain. We'll see how exactly Chu changes the narrative when "Wicked: For Good" soars into theaters on November 21, 2025.
