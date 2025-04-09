Wife’s promiscuity makes soldier testify that Lusaka is for business not love - The Zambian Observer (2025)

Wife’s promiscuity makes soldier testify that Lusaka is for business not love A 15-year old marriage for a Lusaka couple is now on the rocks after a wife continued to rub it in her soldier husband’s face, that he may have military skills, but those in the bedroom were not sufficient to satisfy her in comparison to the first class men she had been sleeping with.

Mwanayanga also revealed that he had been finding the famous ‘morning after pills’ in their bedroom and love messages from other men. “I am a very troubled man your honour, I have been finding messages on my wife’s phone from different men including Mr Mulenga my workmate who has been asking to see her every Friday,” Mwanayanga confessed.

“I rarely have the chance to be home because of my job in another province. So when I get the opportunity to visit, I do, but it seems I always stumble upon the painful evidence of these morning after pills. Just two weeks ago, I discovered one still sealed and two that had been used in our bedroom.” He said every time he approached his wife, she insisted that the pills were being kept on behalf of a friend who needed her to keep them safe.

“But I find myself asking, why would a married woman be in possession of such pills?” See Also Zimbabwe concerned over foreign hand in Geza protests - The Zambian Observer “Yet, time and again, my wife taunts me and rubs it in my face that “naise tili nabamuna ma class one bamatiyenga (she has class one men that sleep with her) and satisfy her in ways I never could,” he lamented.

Mwanayanga also disclosed that in his desperation, he sought the aid of his wife’s sister hoping that she would be able to help by sitting her sister down and talking things out but she said that it is a common practice among their family. “I tried involving my wife’s sister but she responded that it’s how they play in their family.”

“Today, I believe that Lusaka is for business and not love your honor. I cannot continue to live with a wife who engages in such reckless behavior, I fear for my children’s safety and security if she remains a part of their lives,”he added. But Manda refused her husband’s request for divorce stating that, despite allegations against her, she still loves him so much that she cannot leave without him. “Your Honor, my husband’s behaviour changed after he left for peacekeeping. He became distant, neglecting to answer my calls or messages and I also discovered that he married another woman. I believe this is the true source of our marital dispute and not my alleged prostitution,” she said.

“I am at a loss for words right now because despite my husband’s ill treatment of me, I still cherish him deeply. However, if he believes that divorce is the only way forward, then I will not stand in his way but I do not condone this solution and will not accept it lightly because our marriage, though broken, is still sacred to me.” In his judgement, Magistrate Lewis Mumba dissolved the marriage, citing lack of communication and trust as reasons for the couple’s inability to salvage their marriage.

“I find the presence of contraception and inappropriate communication with other men to be unacceptable in a marital relationship. It is clear that there is no trust and insufficient communication between this couple,” Magistrate Mumba said. “Marriage comes with rules and responsibilities, these must be respected as they form the foundation of a strong and enduring relationship. If you are not ready to fulfill these commitments, marriage is not for you and it is better to remain unmarried until you are prepared to fully embrace the responsibilities that come with matrimony.”