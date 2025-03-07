✨ Wireless Gaming Keyboard Mouse and Wrist Rest Combo Rainbow Backlight Silent Mechanical Feel Keyboard with 7 Color Breathing Mute Mice Memory Foam Cushion Hand Rest for Computer PC Gamer — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

SKU: RP1543248263Currently Unavailable
Product Description
Brand: FELICON
Color: Black Mixed & Rest
Features:
- 【2.4 Ghz Wireless Combo】This gaming keyboard and mouse combo adopt advanced 2.4Ghz wireless transmission technology, shared one USB receiver, featured with plug and play, can be easily connected by plugging the USB receiver which place in the bottom slot of the mouse into the USB port of your computer, can be compatible with computer mac which support Windows XP, WIN 7/8/10, MAC OS 2.0. Note: Before connecting, pls make sure the keyboard and mouse are turned on.
- 【Stunning Rainbow Backlight】This 60% wireless gaming keyboard is equipped with premier built-in LED lamp to offer Gorgeous mixed color backlight effect, can be easily switched or turned on/off by pressing FN+DEL, it also offer 4 brightness level for you choice, provide a cool lighting show when in dark place, effectively enhance the competitive atmosphere when gaming, bring a immersive gaming experience. Note: auto turn off if no using in 2 minutes to save energy.
- 【Plug and play 】: The keyboard and mouse have been set for code matching by default. You only need to plug in the USB receiver to directly use the keyboard and mouse. If you can’t use the keyboard or mouse, please set the code according to the instructions (the wireless keyboard and mouse may break code during long-distance transportation, please pay attention)
- 【Wireless silent keyboard and mouse】: The keyboard adopts the buttons similar to the mechanical feel, and takes into account the characteristics of the mechanical feel and the mute button.You will never bother anyone around you with loud typing ever again! (Note: The keyboard is not a mechanical switch). In addition, it is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about spilled liquid that will damage the keyboard.
- 【Comfortable Wrist Rest】This portable wrist rest is made of premier PU material, soft inner memory foam, stable base and non-slip mat, avoid unwanted slip away when using, ergonomic curved shape, comfortably lift and support your wrist, smooth PU leather surface, easy to maintain and clean, can be a perfect companion to match with your keyboard, ideal for daily life or work, suitable for players, office workers,editors, or anyone who spend long time on laptops or computers.
