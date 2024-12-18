With Creole, Caribbean and cocktails, Afrodisiac brings vibrant new restaurant to Gentilly (2024)

The barbecue shrimp at Afrodisiac are big, beautiful and buttery. They’re also spicy, though not in the usual black pepper way of the New Orleans staple.

Here, the heat comes from a Jamaican jerk seasoning, pulsing with Scotch bonnet pepper, a strong dose of allspice and thyme. The first bite pops on the palate and then keeps coming, not overwhelming, but robust and riveting.

The dish also serves as a fitting first taste of Afrodisiac, a restaurant that blends Jamaican and New Orleans Creole flavors.

What started as a food truck has grown into a full-service restaurant in Gentilly.

Chef Caron “Kay” Garel and her husband, Shaka Garel, opened the doors in March, adding a multifaceted new restaurant to a neighborhood always eager for more of them.