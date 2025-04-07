Woman Says Her Friend Is Not Speaking to Her After She Was Asked to Leave a Birthday Party When Her Baby Wouldn’t Stop Crying (2025)

A woman asked people on Reddit if her birthday party behavior was out of line after she invited her friend, who brought her 7-month-old baby

The poster said the baby cried loudly for nearly an hour before she spoke to her friend asking her if she'd consider taking the baby in the other room to calm down

But now the Reddit poster says her friend is still mad at her for how she acted at the party and hasn't spoken to her since

A woman is getting the silent treatment from her friend after she asked her to leave a party with her crying baby. She feels bad about it, but people in Reddit's "Am I The A------?" forum say that she had every right to take control of the situation and nix the kid.

The 27-year old wrote that she recently threw herself a birthday party, complete with drinks and games. Her 28-year-old friend showed up with her 7-month-old child.

"Now, I love Sarah, and I know she’s a mom, but I wasn’t expecting her to bring the baby to a party, especially since we had planned to play games, drink and chat. The baby started crying almost immediately when they walked in, and Sarah tried to calm her down, but she was clearly struggling," the birthday girl wrote. She added that it wasn't a "momentary thing" and that the baby cried loudly for almost an hour. So loudly, she added, that people couldn't hear each other over the noise.

The woman added, "Some of the other guests were getting visibly uncomfortable. I eventually pulled Sarah aside and asked her if she could maybe step outside with the baby or take a break in the other room until the baby calmed down. I explained that it was just hard to enjoy the party with the crying. She was clearly upset and told me that I 'should be more understanding' since she can’t just leave the baby at home, and she was doing her best to keep her calm."

Sarah left and is not speaking to her now. "I feel bad because I know being a mom is hard, but I also feel like it was my birthday, and I wanted to have a good time without the crying baby," she added. On the Internet, people could see both sides of the situation.

Some think Sarah should take a little responsibility. "She’s the one who decided to bring the baby. She’s the one who decided to leave. She’s the one who is trying to punish you by using the silent treatment. She can be the one to reconnect and apologize. Anything short of that is unacceptable. She’s beyond rude," someone offered.

Even other moms said Sarah was out of line. "I’m a mom and I can’t imagine bringing my baby to a party and then letting them cry for that long. It’s incredibly rude and entitled," another added.

Others felt for the new mom. "A first time mom with a 7-month-old baby who won't stop crying is, at best, flooded with more hormones than a teenager," someone said. And likely not getting much sleep. They added that while the woman wasn't exactly "wrong" for asking her friend to leave the room, but that might not be the point. "With friends, often times it's not so much about who is right or wrong, but more about being understanding and supportive," they continued.

