Work begins on permanent secondary school for town left without one for decade (2025)

02 Apr 2025

After a decade without one, work has finally begun on building a permanent school in a town with more than 30,000 residents.

Star Radcliffe Academy on Spring Lane in Radcliffe, will eventually be a five-form entry, 750-place, 11-16 secondary school.

It is operated by Star Academies, which operates 36 schools nationally. The school opened in September 2024 in temporary blocks with a single year intake of 150 pupils.

Ahead of its next intake of year of 11-year-old pupils in September, the temporary facilities are being extended to provide more space as the permanent building project was delayed.

New features include an additional assembly and indoor activity space, a school kitchen and a new outdoor play area, as well as science labs and additional classrooms. The construction of the permanent school building, at the site on Spring Lane, is now underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of works with contractor staff from Morgan Sindall joined by representatives from the Department for Education, Bury Council and Star Academies.

The permanent building will be a three-storey, 6,000sqm building, which the contractors described as a ‘superblock’. The school will have outdoor sports areas and the work will include a new access road and drop off area.

Star Radcliffe Academy is the first secondary school to be open in Radcliffe in more than a decade. Bury Council said it will help address demand for school places in the town as almost a generation of Radcliffe youngsters have had to travel elsewhere for secondary education.

During the pre-construction phase, Morgan Sindall tackled challenges posed by the site’s former coal mining history, mitigating risks of subsidence and contamination. The foundation design has ground stabilisation and vibro piling, which they said would ensure a stable base and reduce carbon impact by minimising concrete use.

Designed to be net zero in operation, the school will feature energy-efficient design, renewable energy generation, and low-carbon technologies, reducing running costs. Sustainability is further enhanced by a storm water management system, manufactured just 13 miles from site using 100pc recycled, carbon-neutral materials, which reduces excavation, waste, and reliance on deep underground tanks.

Morgan Sindall said that it remained committed to minimising disruption and prioritising the safety of pupils and the local community throughout the project. Paul Johnson, Principal at Star Radcliffe Academy, said: “We are delighted with the pace at which construction is progressing on our permanent home and it is incredibly exciting to see our vision for Star Radcliffe Academy becoming a reality.

“The new building will provide an exceptional learning environment for our pupils, equipped with modern classrooms, cutting-edge technology, and excellent sports and recreational facilities. “These resources will not only enhance our pupils’ education but also provide a wealth of opportunities for personal development, enrichment and future success.

“We’re looking forward to moving into our state-of-the-art facilities by September 2026, and establishing the school as a beacon of the community for today’s young people and future generations.” Steven Gregory, area director for the North West, Morgan Sindall, said: “We’re thrilled to deliver what will be an important new school for Radcliffe and the surrounding areas.

“As a community minded business, we’re helping to address the vital issue of school places while building a new school that is both highly sustainable and a high-quality learning environment for local students.”

Coun Lucy Smith, deputy leader of Bury Council, said: “We are pleased to celebrate the start of construction. “We have been a long-time fighting for a new school for Radcliffe.

“The academy has already proved a popular choice among local families and will provide much-needed high school places with excellent facilities, giving our young people the opportunity to thrive.”

Morgan Sindall recently completed work at Pear Tree Academy, a new SEND school in hulme>Cheadle Hulme, Stockport and is currently on site at Dixons Newall Green Academy in Wythenshawe and Newhouse Academy in Rochdale.