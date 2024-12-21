WWE Money in the Bank 2023: How To Watch and What To Expect (2024)

The WWE summer season is kicking off with the 2023 edition of Money in the Bank, a Premium Live Event that historically has seen the WWE Universe receiving an inside look at which Superstars of today will be the champions of tomorrow.

While Money in the Bank 2023 is still one month away, there's no better time to familiarize yourself with what to expect on July 1.

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023

All WWE Premium Live Events, past and present, can be watched onPeacock, and Money in the Bank 2023 is no exception! The exact time of the event is still up in the air, but it's a safe bet for an 8 p.m. local start time in London, meaning U.S. east coast-based fans should expect a 3 p.m. start, with a one-hour kickoff show beforehand.

We here at USA Insider don't necessarily want to tell you what to do on July 1, but in our minds, catching up on past seasons of Temptation Island on Peacock for a few hours before Money in the Bank starts – perhaps with a delicious ice-cold beverage in tow – is our idea of a perfect Saturday afternoon.

What Is WWE Money in the Bank? For decades, the annual Money in the Bank event has been marked by a specific heartstopping match: the Money in the Bank ladder match. Introduced initially at WrestleMania nearly 20 years ago, the Money in the Bank ladder match sees a handful of Superstars competing to climb a ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase containing a contract guaranteeing them a shot at any WWE championship they desire. In modern times, there have historically been two ladder matches at the event: a men's and a women's Money in the Bank match, guaranteeing equal opportunity for all WWE Superstars involved in their matches! But the action doesn't begin and end with the ladder matches – the WWE Universe will also look forward to storylines and feuds that can only be settled in the ring at Money in the Bank. It's an action-packed night that promises to shake up the status quo. See Also Best Movies Coming to Peacock in July 2023Watch Money in the Bank 2023 – live stream WWE online, start time, storylines

Where Will WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Take Place? The recent tradition of WWE putting on unforgettable Premium Live Events in international cities with the hottest crowds ever continues with Money in the Bank 2023. The event will be broadcast live from the O2 Arena in London. This marks the second time WWE has visited the United Kingdom afterlast September's Clash at the Castleevent. However, the WWE Universe in London will have a challenging task ahead of itself. ThePuerto Rican fans at Backlashand the Saudi Arabian crowd at Night of Champions made a name for themselves by being packed with the loudest and most enthusiastic WWE fans in recent memory – but hey, we think London is up for the challenge!

What Can the WWE Universe Expect At Money in the Bank? Besides witnessing first-hand which WWE Superstars lay claim to being the next in line to championship gold, the WWE Universe can also look forward to one thing in particular: Absolute mayhem. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this video is worth millions.

Ladder matches are generally regarded as one of the most exciting and dangerous match types the WWE offers. When you factor in the drama associated with grabbing the briefcase, that officially pushes the drama off the charts! When the dust settles on July 1, the men's and women's briefcase holders will be crowned and then the real fun begins. From the moment Money in the Bank ends to when the briefcase holders cash in their Money in the Bank contracts for a title match, the WWE Universe will be on pins and needles, anticipating more historic cash-ins at every RAW, SmackDown, and live event.

What Matches Will Take Place at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Although it's still a month away, Money in the Bank 2023 is already slated to feature two traditional Money in the Bank ladder matches. One for the men and one for the women. Qualifying matches for the ladder matches are ongoing. Over the next few weeks, via a series of matches on RAW and SmackDown, the WWE Universe will know which men and women will be vying for the all-important briefcases this year!

Of course, this is in addition to other can't-miss, high-profile bouts. You never know who will face off at an event like Money in the Bank – the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently suggested to pro wrestling reporters that a match with Brock Lesnar would make perfect sense for Money in the Bank, so who knows what the WWE has in store.

After theshocking events that transpired at the end of Night of Champions, we can also expect to see at least some of The Bloodline in action – but whether they will be operating at full strength remains to be seen. Regardless of Roman Reigns' status for Money in the Bank, the next few weeks of WWE television will be essential in building the best event possible on July 1. We can't wait to see what happens next!

You can tune into Peacock to watch WWE's Money in the Bank on July 1.