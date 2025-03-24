Xmas Top Picks - Best Hair Care Gift Sets | Sally Beauty (2025)

‘Tis the season when many of us could use a bit of extra moisture in our hair . The cold weather and central heating can leave our hair feeling dry so a gift set like Paul Mitchell’s Instant Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Bonus Bag is sure to be a big hit under the tree!

Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner
<ul><li>Color-safe formula hydrates thirsty hair</li><li>Plumps up skinny strands</li><li>Boosts shine and improves elasticity</li><li>Panthenol builds body and repairs damage from the inside out.</li></ul>

Volumising Gift Sets for Fine Hair

For those on your gift-giving list with fine hair, you can’t go wrong with a volumising hair care gift set. These specially formulated products give fine hair an added boost, leaving them looking fuller without weighing them down. Find gift sets from salon favourite brands like Paul Mitchell and Maria Nila.

Gift Sets for Frizzy Hair