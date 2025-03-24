Xmas Top Picks - Best Hair Care Gift Sets | Sally Beauty (2025)

< Read more Learn articles
With the festive season rapidly approaching it’s time to start hunting down the best gifts but knowing where to start can be tricky. Fear not! When it comes to hair care gift sets Sally Beauty has something for every hair type and concern, meaning there’s bound to be something for everyone on your list. So, without further ado, let's dive into the best hair care gift sets of 2024.
Coloured Hair Gift Ideas
We all know that coloured hair needs a little extra TLC to keep it looking its best. That’s why we’ve curated a range of gift sets from brands like Paul Mitchell and Maria Nila, all designed to care for coloured hair. Each set features salon-quality shampoo and conditioner that has been formulated to beautifully clean and moisturise hair without stripping colour.
Offer
Paul Mitchell
offers available
<ul><li>Detangles and smoothes colour-treated hair</li><li>Sunflower extract protects hair from sun damage</li><li>Provides UVA and UVB protection</li><li>Helps prevent colour from fading</li></ul>
Gift Sets for Coily, Curly and Wavy hair
Gift Sets for Coily, Curly and Wavy hair
Coily, curly and wavy hair needs specially formulated products to look its best. Think clarifying, deeply moisturising and perfectly curl-defining while never weighing down those beautiful waves and coils. Our specially selected sets give your favourite curly-haired beauty everything they need to keep their hair looking fabulous right through the party season and beyond.
Maria Nila
<ul><li>For wavy, curly and coily hair</li><li>Detangling effect</li><li>Enhances all curls</li><li>Softening effect</li><li>Moisturising effect</li></ul>
Repairing Gift Sets for Damaged Hair
Repairing Gift Sets for Damaged Hair
Damaged hair is a common concern with most of us experiencing it at one time or another. Our range of gift sets contain everything needed to strengthen and repair damage caused by excessive heat, bleaching or colouring. You’ll find sets from favourite salon brands like Maria Nila, Paul Mitchell and Olaplex, all expertly formulated for hair that needs some extra care.
Offer
Paul Mitchell
offers available
<ul><li>Colour-safe formula repairs and protects worn-down locks</li><li>Super Strong Complex rebuilds hair from within</li><li>Conditioning agents improve texture and add shine</li><li>Helps protect and prevent further damage</li></ul>
Offer
Limited Edition
Olaplex
Olaplex Best of the Bond Builders Kit
SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325
<ul><li>Treat your hair on the go - A perfect travel pack with all your favourite Olaplex essentials </li><li>Bring home salon-inspired, intensive repair for 3x stronger hair and 68% more repair when No.0 and No.3 are used as a two-part system </li><li>Protect your results between salon visits with the most potent Olaplex at-home reparative treatments </li><li>Formulated with patented Olaplex Bond Building Technology, scientifically proven to repair and strengthen damaged and broken bonds </li></ul>
The Best Gift Sets for Dry Hair
‘Tis the season when many of us could use a bit of extra moisture in our hair . The cold weather and central heating can leave our hair feeling dry so a gift set like Paul Mitchell’s Instant Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Bonus Bag is sure to be a big hit under the tree!
Offer
Paul Mitchell
SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325
<ul><li>Color-safe formula hydrates thirsty hair</li><li>Plumps upskinny strands</li><li>Boostsshine and improves elasticity</li><li>Panthenolbuilds body and repairs damage from theinside out.</li></ul>
Volumising Gift Sets for Fine Hair
For those on your gift-giving list with fine hair, you can’t go wrong with a volumising hair care gift set. These specially formulated products give fine hair an added boost, leaving them looking fuller without weighing them down. Find gift sets from salon favourite brands like Paul Mitchell and Maria Nila.
Gift Sets for Frizzy Hair
Taming frizz can be an uphill struggle no matter what the season, so a hair care gift set packed with smoothing products and treatments is sure to be a big hit! Specially formulated for soft, fluff-free results, leaving hair shiny without weighing it down.
Offer
Limited Edition
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Smooth Gift Set
offers available
<ul><li>Share kindness, joy and perfect hair days this season!</li><li>A vegan daily regimen with organic cold-pressed almond oil and hyaluronic acid soothes and conditions hair</li><li>Delicate floral scent</li><li>Contains Clean Beauty Anti-Frizz Shampoo 250ml, Conditioner 250ml & Anti-Frizz Leave-In Treatment 150ml</li><li>Ideal for frizz-prone hair</li></ul>
Hair Care Gift Sets for Oily Hair
If you’re buying for someone who struggles with oily hair, you can’t go wrong with a gift set that focuses on clarifying formulas. The Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Tingle Gift set comes with a deep cleansing shampoo and a smoothing conditioner, both powered by revitalising and uplifting tea tree.
Not Found What You’re Looking For?
If these gift sets aren’t quite hitting the mark for your loved ones, we have a wide range of hair, beauty, skincare and electricals on site and in store. So, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect gift this Christmas!