Y-Brush : The 10 seconds toothbrush (2025)

Skip to content
- Good Deals
- Our products
- Brosses à dents Soniques
- Y-Brush Essential - New 2025
- Y-Brush Ultra - New 2025
- Y-Brush Ultra Premium - New 2025
- 🍭 Y-Brush NylonKids
- All Sonic Toothbrushes
- Têtes de brosse
-
- Standard Brush Heads (DuoBrush, Ultra, CleanMate)
- For Nylon Models (NylonStart, NylonBlack, NylonKids)
- Compatible with Philips Sonicare® brand
- Compatible with MyVariations® brand
- Hydropulseurs
- Water Flosser Hydro-Go
- Water Flosser Hydro-One
- Oral Hygiene Routine Pack
- Accessoires
- Toothpaste tube
- Toothpaste tablets
- Dental floss
- Travel Bag
- Other accessories
- Brosses à dents Soniques
- Subscription
- Program
- Dentistes
- Offrez à vos patients une solution supérieure
- Dentistes
- Customer Reviews
- Our values
- Contact us
    
EN
- EN
- FR
Cart Items -
Subtotal
Discounts, shipping & taxes calculated at checkout. You will be also able to pay in 3 times without fee with Klarna.
CHECKOUT Cart
Your cart Is currently empty.
Enable cookies to use the shopping cart
EN
- EN
- FR
A quick and effective clean for a dentist-like feeling,
thanks to simultaneous brushing.
Clinically proven to outperform leading sonic toothbrushes by 2X!
Shop now
Trustpilot
Trustpilot
'; }, }); $slider.on('beforeChange', function (event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide) { if (slick.slideCount <= 1) { $('.custom-dot').hide(); } else { $('.custom-dot').show(); } }); });
A brand-new generation of revolutionary toothbrushes
Essential
2X more efficient than traditional electric toothbrushes
Start your day with the new, superior clean from Y-Brush!
- 3 months battery life
- 2 brushing modes
ACCESSOIRE
84.99€
94.98€
Shop Now
Ultra
2X more efficient than traditional electric toothbrushes
Simultaneous & Standard brushing
- 6 months battery life
- 6 brushing modes
ACCESSOIRE
129.99€
139.99€
Shop Now
Ultra - Premium Pack
2X more efficient than traditional electric toothbrushes
Simultaneous & Standard brushing
- 6 months battery life
- 6 brushing modes
ACCESSOIRE
159.99€
169.99€
Shop Now
NylonStart
Outperforms leading electric toothbrushes by 2X
ORIGINAL
- 1 brushing mode
- 3 month battery life
ACCESSOIRE
79.90€
Learn More
NylonKids
(4-12)🍭
Gentle plaque removal 2x faster
TACKLE THE TWICE-A-DAY BATTLE
- 1 brushing mode
- 3 month battery life
ACCESSOIRE
99.90€
Learn more
NylonBlack
Outperforms leading electric toothbrushes by 2X
FOR SENSITIVE GUMS
- 4 brushing modes
- 3 month battery life
ACCESSOIRE
129.90€
Buy now
NylonBlack
Premium
Outperforms leading electric toothbrushes by 2X
FOR TRAVELING IN PEACE
- 4 brushing modes
- 3 month battery life
ACCESSOIRE
149.90€
Buy now
Dentists Can’t tell the difference!
Brush your teeth quickly and efficiently with Y-Brush's simultaneous brushing technology.
Whether at home, at work, or on the go, Y-Brush simplifies your oral care routine by offering a complete brushing in just 10 to 20 seconds, delivering the same effectiveness as a 2-min traditional brush.
The flexible Y-shaped brush is designed to fit all mouth shapes, ensuring a comfortable and comprehensive brushing.
"As a dentist, I was amazed by how well theY-Brush cleaned my teeth! This product is incredible and it provides our users with a faster, easier and more enjoyable way to brush their teeth!"
Kyle Gernhofer, Denscore CEO
Mega Sales: Our discount packs !
NylonOne
2X more efficient brushing than traditional electric toothbrushes
FOR COMPLETE BRUSHING, ADULT
- 2 brushing modes
- 6 weeks battery life
ACCESSORIES
64.99€
129.99€
Buy
NylonOne Kid
2X more efficient brushing than traditional electric toothbrushes
COMPLETE BRUSHING IN 20 SECONDS, FOR KIDS
- 2 brushing modes
- 6 weeks battery life
ACCESSORIES
59.99€
119.99€
Buy
NylonMed V2 Kids
2X more efficient than traditional electric toothbrushes
Brush in 20 seconds, perfect for kids
- 3 months battery life
- 3 modes
ACCESSORIES
61.99€
129.99€
Buy Now
With Y-Brush technology
20 seconds
to a complete brush
2 to 6 months
Typical battery life
Anywhere
Whether at work, traveling, or just at home, Y-Brush delivers the effectiveness of a 2-min traditional brushing.
With a traditional toothbrush
2 minutes
to a complete brush
2 weeks
Battery life with a typical electric toothbrush
Limited
Bulky, doesn't travel easily
Trustpilot
+100,000 satisfied users
See all reviews
Trustpilot
Voir tous les avis
Receive your brush heads automatically every 3, 4 or 6 months. Save 20% on each delivery and enjoy a lifetime warranty on your toothbrush.
Save 20% on each delivery
Lifetime warranty with subscription
Free, priority delivery in metropolitan France and the US
Discover
Rushing Out The Door With No Time To Brush?
Not anymore. The Y-Brush technology is designed for those busy mornings. Its sonic technology delivers a complete clean in less time. Your oral care routine has never been easier.
Its efficient bristle movement brush your teeth simultaneously rather than one by one, leaving you with a thorough clean in no time at all.
Buy
Your secret weapon for post-lunch Zoom
Say hello to the effective quick brush with our one stroke technology that delivers a thorough clean in seconds, so you can dive back into your work with confidence. Its slim design fits perfectly in your bag, ready for that midday refresh.
Buy
Struggle brushing with aligners ?
Dental care with aligners can be challenging, but Y-Brush makes it easy. Our one-stroke brushing technology allows you to brush quickly and thoroughly anywhere, anytime, without the hassle.
Revolutionize your daily dental hygiene routine.
Buy
Unleash the full potential of your toothbrush 🌈
Dental Floss Picks
A radiant smile with our dental floss
- Created with biosourced plant-based plastic
- base végétale
4.99€
Buy
Travel bag
Travel with complete peace of mind
- Water-resistant
- Ultra compact
29.99€
Buy
Keep up to date with our news (and good deals)!
Join the club! Receive 10% discount on your first order for free
THE PRODUCTS
Our Services
Lifetime warranty with subscription
Customer service response within 48 hours
Ships from the USA