Y-Brush : The 10 seconds toothbrush (2025)

A quick and effective clean for a dentist-like feeling,
thanks to simultaneous brushing.
 Clinically proven to outperform leading sonic toothbrushes by 2X!

A brand-new generation of revolutionary toothbrushes

Essential

2X more efficient than traditional electric toothbrushes

Start your day with the new, superior clean from Y-Brush!

  • 3 months battery life
  • 2 brushing modes

84.99€

94.98€

Ultra

2X more efficient than traditional electric toothbrushes

Simultaneous & Standard brushing

  • 6 months battery life
  • 6 brushing modes

129.99€

139.99€

Ultra - Premium Pack

2X more efficient than traditional electric toothbrushes

Simultaneous & Standard brushing

  • 6 months battery life
  • 6 brushing modes

159.99€

169.99€

NylonStart

Outperforms leading electric toothbrushes by 2X

  • 1 brushing mode
  • 3 month battery life

79.90€

NylonKids
(4-12)🍭

Gentle plaque removal 2x faster

TACKLE THE TWICE-A-DAY BATTLE

  • 1 brushing mode
  • 3 month battery life

99.90€

NylonBlack

Outperforms leading electric toothbrushes by 2X

FOR SENSITIVE GUMS

  • 4 brushing modes
  • 3 month battery life

129.90€

NylonBlack
Premium

Outperforms leading electric toothbrushes by 2X

FOR TRAVELING IN PEACE

  • 4 brushing modes
  • 3 month battery life

149.90€

Dentists Can’t tell the difference!

Brush your teeth quickly and efficiently with Y-Brush's simultaneous brushing technology.

Whether at home, at work, or on the go, Y-Brush simplifies your oral care routine by offering a complete brushing in just 10 to 20 seconds, delivering the same effectiveness as a 2-min traditional brush.

The flexible Y-shaped brush is designed to fit all mouth shapes, ensuring a comfortable and comprehensive brushing.

"As a dentist, I was amazed by how well theY-Brush cleaned my teeth! This product is incredible and it provides our users with a faster, easier and more enjoyable way to brush their teeth!"

Kyle Gernhofer, Denscore CEO

Mega Sales: Our discount packs !

NylonOne

2X more efficient brushing than traditional electric toothbrushes

FOR COMPLETE BRUSHING, ADULT

  • 2 brushing modes
  • 6 weeks battery life

64.99€

129.99€

NylonOne Kid

2X more efficient brushing than traditional electric toothbrushes

COMPLETE BRUSHING IN 20 SECONDS, FOR KIDS

  • 2 brushing modes
  • 6 weeks battery life

59.99€

119.99€

NylonMed V2 Kids

2X more efficient than traditional electric toothbrushes

Brush in 20 seconds, perfect for kids

  • 3 months battery life
  • 3 modes

61.99€

129.99€

With Y-Brush technology

20 seconds

to a complete brush

2 to 6 months

Typical battery life

Anywhere

Whether at work, traveling, or just at home, Y-Brush delivers the effectiveness of a 2-min traditional brushing.

With a traditional toothbrush

2 minutes

to a complete brush

2 weeks

Battery life with a typical electric toothbrush

Limited

Bulky, doesn't travel easily

Trustpilot

+100,000 satisfied users

Receive your brush heads automatically every 3, 4 or 6 months. Save 20% on each delivery and enjoy a lifetime warranty on your toothbrush.

Save 20% on each delivery

Lifetime warranty with subscription

Free, priority delivery in metropolitan France and the US

Rushing Out The Door With No Time To Brush?

Not anymore. The Y-Brush technology is designed for those busy mornings. Its sonic technology delivers a complete clean in less time. Your oral care routine has never been easier.

Its efficient bristle movement brush your teeth simultaneously rather than one by one, leaving you with a thorough clean in no time at all.

Your secret weapon for post-lunch Zoom

Say hello to the effective quick brush with our one stroke technology that delivers a thorough clean in seconds, so you can dive back into your work with confidence. Its slim design fits perfectly in your bag, ready for that midday refresh.

Struggle brushing with aligners ?

Dental care with aligners can be challenging, but Y-Brush makes it easy. Our one-stroke brushing technology allows you to brush quickly and thoroughly anywhere, anytime, without the hassle.

Revolutionize your daily dental hygiene routine.

Unleash the full potential of your toothbrush 🌈

Dental Floss Picks

A radiant smile with our dental floss

  • Created with biosourced plant-based plastic
  • base végétale

4.99€

Travel bag

Travel with complete peace of mind

  • Water-resistant
  • Ultra compact

29.99€

Our Services

Lifetime warranty with subscription

Customer service response within 48 hours

Ships from the USA

