You’ll use up every shade in these soft, smokey eyeshadow palettes (2025)

Want to know the latest must-have in beauty? It’s an open and shut case. Yes, eyeshadow palettes are back – but they’re not the enormous, 48-pan beasts you might recall from the Noughties. These days, they fit perfectly into both your makeup bag and the general “less is more” beauty mood.

“I think we’re moving away from the days of huge palettes, which were bulky and often filled with shades people didn’t use,” says makeup artist Daniel Sandler, the guru of elegant beauty. (His Watercolour blusher is an icon for a reason.) “There’s also a shift away from elaborate eyeshadow looks – such as cut-crease makeup using 10 different colours – which were hard for the average person to master.”

So yes, we’re seeing eyeshadow making a comeback (because nothing is better for making your eye colour stand out, day or night), but it’s a far simpler, quicker and more achievable aesthetic. It’s exactly the sort of “you but better” makeup look that really flatters older women.

“We’re seeing a new focus on curated palettes, with a smaller selection of tonal shades that work together, so you can’t really go wrong,” adds Daniel. See, for instance, the new Charlotte Tilbury Beautifying Eye Trends palettes, created with a “colour theory” approach that guarantees every shade will work with whatever other tone you pick from the pan.

Nor do you need to spend a fortune to get a luxurious-looking result. Bargain beauty is booming, and that includes makeup. “The quality of eyeshadow pigments has really improved, even in budget lines, so you can master the soft, diffused look we’re seeing everywhere on the red carpet,” notes Daniel.

The v.2025 eye palette doesn’t aim to dominate your face but, like all the best modern makeup, simply to add soft definition that flatters your overall look. “I think that with the focus now being on great-looking skin, women are wanting to enhance what nature has provided. They just want their eyes to pop, using flattering eyeshadow shades to complement their eye colour,” says Daniel.

Looking for a great new eyeshadow palette to tap into this ultra-flattering trend? Here are the ones that have caught our eye at GH…