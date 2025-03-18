You’ll use up every shade in these soft, smokey eyeshadow palettes (2025)

Want to know the latest must-have in beauty? It’s an open and shut case. Yes, eyeshadow palettes are back – but they’re not the enormous, 48-pan beasts you might recall from the Noughties. These days, they fit perfectly into both your makeup bag and the general “less is more” beauty mood.
“I think we’re moving away from the days of huge palettes, which were bulky and often filled with shades people didn’t use,” says makeup artist Daniel Sandler, the guru of elegant beauty. (His Watercolour blusher is an icon for a reason.) “There’s also a shift away from elaborate eyeshadow looks – such as cut-crease makeup using 10 different colours – which were hard for the average person to master.”
So yes, we’re seeing eyeshadow making a comeback (because nothing is better for making your eye colour stand out, day or night), but it’s a far simpler, quicker and more achievable aesthetic. It’s exactly the sort of “you but better” makeup look that really flatters older women.
“We’re seeing a new focus on curated palettes, with a smaller selection of tonal shades that work together, so you can’t really go wrong,” adds Daniel. See, for instance, the new Charlotte Tilbury Beautifying Eye Trends palettes, created with a “colour theory” approach that guarantees every shade will work with whatever other tone you pick from the pan.
Nor do you need to spend a fortune to get a luxurious-looking result. Bargain beauty is booming, and that includes makeup. “The quality of eyeshadow pigments has really improved, even in budget lines, so you can master the soft, diffused look we’re seeing everywhere on the red carpet,” notes Daniel.
The v.2025 eye palette doesn’t aim to dominate your face but, like all the best modern makeup, simply to add soft definition that flatters your overall look. “I think that with the focus now being on great-looking skin, women are wanting to enhance what nature has provided. They just want their eyes to pop, using flattering eyeshadow shades to complement their eye colour,” says Daniel.
Looking for a great new eyeshadow palette to tap into this ultra-flattering trend? Here are the ones that have caught our eye at GH…
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Palettes of Beautifying Eye Trends in Super Neutral
Charlotte Tilbury’s newest palettes are especially easy on the eye – not just in looks, but in practicality. Our tester, who struggles with eyeshadow, turned to these in an attempt to brush up her skills – and the results were stunning. Designed to ensure each shade complements the rest, the Super Neutral palette is buttery, highly pigmented and universally flattering.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe in Victoria
When it comes to smokey eyes, VB’s signature look is our favourite to replicate. It’s sultry, grown-up grungy, and the perfect glam for an evening out. The four hero shades in this Eye Wardrobe are akin to a simple step-by-step guide. We love to pair it with her Satin Kajal Liner, £32, for an effortless but elegant addition to the lash line.
Kiko Dreamphoria Cloud Whisper Eyeshadow Palette in 01 Earthy Elegance
Kiko’s Dreamphoria palette is a nifty selection of perfectly wearable colours – simply blend out the deep brown mattes and top with a subtle metallic shimmer. Even better, its pocket-friendly size makes it an ideal one-stop shop for your all your eyeshadow needs while on the go.
Lancôme Hypnôse Palette in Drama Denim
Blues are officially back, but in a way that’s soft and never garish. Think the trademark 1990s grunge but elevated and sophisticated enough for a mature look. Lancôme’s eye-catching selection offers a taste of luxury, with creamy textures that deliver a rich colour plus easy application.
NARS Afterglow Irresistible Eyeshadow Palette
“Irresistible” is right, but the best thing about this NARS palette is that it offers endless options. Whether you’re after a sultry evening eye or a bit of drama for your day-to-day, this gorgeous selection of romantic pinks and golds delivers in both shade range and versatility. With 12 shades, it’s the biggest palette in our edit, but when the shades are all so wearable, we couldn’t possibly overlook it.
Collection Eye Palette in Sahara Dunes
With this budget option from Collection, there’s no need to break the bank to secure an impressive colour pay-off. Sahara Dunes offers a gorgeous bronze look, which not only makes your eyes pop at a purse-friendly price, but is guaranteed to enhance any minimal base.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Sultry Eye Shadow Palette
The Mini Sultry Eye Shadow Palette is our top pick for being buildable. Not only does the shade and texture range speak for itself (covering neutrals to metallic shimmers), but this cool-toned edit is ideal for a subtle, but not understated, smokey eye for any occasion.
No7 Limited Edition Burgundy Collection Eyeshadow Quad
No7’s palette offers a range of rich burgundies, which are especially complementary with brown eyes. As a quad, you’re looking at ease and simplicity at its finest – no more lugging around a toolkit to get a statement look – and the quality belies its price.
e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Rose Gold
Say goodbye to bulky palettes with tonnes of unused colours. With this lovely number from e.l.f., truly no shade is left behind. Beautifully sheer rose golds pair nicely with suits-all nudes, for eyes that are natural but present. To really awaken the eyes, dab the paler shimmers into the inner corners as a final touch.
Natasha Denona Mini Xenon Eyeshadow Palette
As we’re seeing a new wave of minimalism in eyeshadows, this mini palette is leading the way. It’s pocket-sized but offers a huge impact. Even the darkest pigments blend out beautifully. For max impact, grab a quality set of brushes to apply this. We love the fluffy Morphe Eye Want It All 7-Piece Eye Brush Set, £28, for a seamless blend.