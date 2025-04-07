Your Forma Anime Reveals Creditless Opening Video, Mini-Anime (2025)

Anime distributor REMOW revealed the creditless opening sequence video on Friday for the television anime of Mareho Kikuishi and Tsubata Nozaki's Your Forma science-fiction crime suspense light novel series. The video features yama's theme song "GRIDOUT."

Additionally, the staff revealed the first episode of a mini-anime on Friday titled Petit Forma: Electrocrime Bureau Journal starring Kana Hanazawa as Echika and Kenshō Ono as Harold. The anime is a spinoff that "follows the everyday lives of SD versions of Echika and friends."

See Also
Director Shu Watanabe on The Too-Perfect Saint and Turning it into an AnimeLet's Go Karaoke!/Captivated, by You Anime Reveals July DebutThis Week in Anime - That AIn't GhibliThe 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 ‒ SEASON FINALE

Your Forma Anime Reveals Creditless Opening Video, Mini-Anime (1)

The anime will premiere on April 2 on TV Asahi's new programming block for anime titled "IM Animation W" that will air on Wednesdays at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT).

The anime stars:

See Also
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 ‒ Episode 10

  • Kana Hanazawa as Echika Hieda
  • Kenshō Ono as Harold W. Lucraft
  • Nao Tōyama as Bigga
  • Aya Endō as Totoki
  • Nobuhiko Okamoto as Fokine
  • Ayaka Nanase as Darya
  • Chiwa Saitō as Lexie
  • Yuu Hayashi as Benno
  • Kōichi Yamadera as Kuprian Valentinovich Napolov
  • Tomokazu Sugita as Kazimir Matinovich Szubin
  • Jun Fukuyama as Sozon A. Chernov
  • Hisako Tōjō as Raissa Germaine Robin

The anime's staff noted that the anime's story will begin with the story of the novels' second volume, which focuses more on Harold and the RF Amicus androids' origins and backstory, as Harold and his "brother" units are suspected of a crime.

REMOW describes the anime:

In 1992, a pandemic of viral encephalitis shook the world. The medical technology that saved humanity evolved into “Your Forma”—an invasive information device implanted into the brain. In this world where every sight, sound, and even emotion is recorded, investigating major crimes means diving into the collective data, a job reserved for special detectives called “Electronic Investigator.”

Echika Hieda, a prodigious “Electronic Investigator” assigned at an astonishingly young age, stands isolated by her exceptional talent. Her newly assigned partner is Harold, a blonde, blue-eyed humanoid “Amicus.” Together, this unrivaled duo will expose every hidden secret.

Takaharu Ozaki (Girls' Last Tour, Goblin Slayer, BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-) is directing the anime, which is produced by Geno Studio and Twin Engine. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Girls' Last Tour, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Shangri-La Frontier) is in charge of series composition. Chikashi Kadekaru (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, Mieruko-chan, My Clueless First Friend) is designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō (Love Live! Sunshine!!, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, Trigun Stampede) is composing the music. Singer yama will perform the opening theme song "GRIDOUT," and artist 9Lana performs the ending theme song "NEO-LUDDITE."

Kikuishi and Nozaki launched the light novel series with the first volume in March 2021, and published the sixth novel volume in August 2023. Yen Press released the sixth volume in August 2024.

Yoshinori Kisaragi launched the novels' manga adaptation in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine in June 2021, and ended it in September 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in December 2023. Yen Press will publish the manga's third volume on July 22.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.

Your Forma Anime Reveals Creditless Opening Video, Mini-Anime (2025)

References

Top Articles
This $30 Tool Is The Solution To Gross, Germy Toothbrushes
UV Toothbrush Sanitizer vs. Electric Toothbrush Sanitizer: A Playful Comparison
Michael Myers: The Scooby Doo Scary Man
Latest Posts
Best Electric Toothbrushes with UV Sanitizers: For a Sparkling Clean Smile - TopTenReviewed
Sonicare ExpertClean 7700 with UV Sanitizer Review — Deals & Reviews
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5952

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.