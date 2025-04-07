Your Forma Anime Reveals Creditless Opening Video, Mini-Anime (2025)

Anime distributor REMOW revealed the creditless opening sequence video on Friday for the television anime of Mareho Kikuishi and Tsubata Nozaki 's Your Forma science-fiction crime suspense light novel series. The video features yama 's theme song "GRIDOUT."

Additionally, the staff revealed the first episode of a mini-anime on Friday titled Petit Forma: Electrocrime Bureau Journal starring Kana Hanazawa as Echika and Kenshō Ono as Harold. The anime is a spinoff that "follows the everyday lives of SD versions of Echika and friends."

The anime will premiere on April 2 on TV Asahi 's new programming block for anime titled " IM Animation W" that will air on Wednesdays at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT).

The anime stars:

Kana Hanazawa as Echika Hieda

as Echika Hieda Kenshō Ono as Harold W. Lucraft

as Harold W. Lucraft Nao Tōyama as Bigga

as Bigga Aya Endō as Totoki

as Totoki Nobuhiko Okamoto as Fokine

as Fokine Ayaka Nanase as Darya

as Darya Chiwa Saitō as Lexie

as Lexie Yuu Hayashi as Benno

as Benno Kōichi Yamadera as Kuprian Valentinovich Napolov

as Kuprian Valentinovich Napolov Tomokazu Sugita as Kazimir Matinovich Szubin

as Kazimir Matinovich Szubin Jun Fukuyama as Sozon A. Chernov

as Sozon A. Chernov Hisako Tōjō as Raissa Germaine Robin

The anime's staff noted that the anime's story will begin with the story of the novels' second volume, which focuses more on Harold and the RF Amicus androids' origins and backstory, as Harold and his "brother" units are suspected of a crime.

REMOW describes the anime:

In 1992, a pandemic of viral encephalitis shook the world. The medical technology that saved humanity evolved into “Your Forma”—an invasive information device implanted into the brain. In this world where every sight, sound, and even emotion is recorded, investigating major crimes means diving into the collective data, a job reserved for special detectives called “Electronic Investigator.” Echika Hieda, a prodigious “Electronic Investigator” assigned at an astonishingly young age, stands isolated by her exceptional talent. Her newly assigned partner is Harold, a blonde, blue-eyed humanoid “Amicus.” Together, this unrivaled duo will expose every hidden secret.

Takaharu Ozaki ( Girls' Last Tour , Goblin Slayer , BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ) is directing the anime, which is produced by Geno Studio and Twin Engine . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Shangri-La Frontier ) is in charge of series composition. Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , Mieruko-chan , My Clueless First Friend ) is designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Trigun Stampede ) is composing the music. Singer yama will perform the opening theme song "GRIDOUT," and artist 9Lana performs the ending theme song "NEO-LUDDITE."

Kikuishi and Nozaki launched the light novel series with the first volume in March 2021, and published the sixth novel volume in August 2023. Yen Press released the sixth volume in August 2024.

Yoshinori Kisaragi launched the novels' manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in June 2021, and ended it in September 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in December 2023. Yen Press will publish the manga's third volume on July 22.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.