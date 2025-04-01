Your guide to Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo: Tickets, artists and more (2025)

Thinking about getting some ink? You’re not alone. Tattooing is more popular than ever, both here in the Valley and across the U.S.

Just ask Jon Lewis and Sage O'Connell, two veteran Arizona tattoo artists and shop owners who have witnessed the explosive growth of the ink-slinging trade.

“When I moved here in '94, there were like 60 shops in the Phoenix area,” says O'Connell, who owns Mesa’s Urban Art Tattoo. “There's probably close to 300 to 400 local shops as it stands now. It’s gotten enormous.”

Another telling metric: the rise of conventions like this weekend’s Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo in Glendale. The three-day event at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel from Feb. 7 to 9 is one of several tattoo events that have emerged in Arizona in recent years and showcase hundreds of local and touring artists.

Lewis and O’Connell, who launched the expo in 2016, say the event offers a curated lineup of more than 200 hand-picked artists, including the “best of the best.”

“We only invite artists with a high level of skill and talent,” says Lewis, who owns Tucson’s 4 Forty 4 Tattoo. “You have to display abilities that are in the upper echelon of tattooing to be able to participate. It's about quality, not quantity.”

What else should you expect at Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo 2025 this weekend? Here’s a complete guide to the event, including info on tickets, live entertainment and tattoo contests happening.

click to enlarge Lost Dutchman Tattoo owner "Uncle Josh" Garglione will appear at the Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo this weekend. Angela RoseRed

When and where is Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo?



Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo 2025 is from Friday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Conference Center, 9495 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale.

What time is the tattoo convention this weekend in Phoenix?



Here are the official hours of the Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo:

Friday, 3 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Is there an age limit?



The Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo is an all-ages event. You must be 18 or older to get a tattoo or piercing.

Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo tickets



Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo tickets are available at arizonainvitationaltattooexpo.com or at the door. Single-day admission is $20 per person. Weekend admission is $30 per person. Families of active military will receive a $5 discount.

Active-duty military and children under 18 are free. “You have to be 18 to get tattooed,” Lewis says. “And I don’t believe in charging somebody admission to a tattoo show if they can’t even get one.”

Where is the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel?



TheRenaissance Glendale Hotel and Conference Centeris located near Maryland and 95th avenues. If you’re driving, take the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway to Cardinals Way (Exit 6), head east to 95th Avenue and then go north.

Parking



Westgate Entertainment District is next to the hotel, with thousands of free parking spaces available. Things are typically busy on weekends, so you might have to hunt for a spot.

click to enlarge Tattoo artists from Arizona and elsewhere will create a buzz at the Renaissance Glendale Phoenix Hotel this weekend. Maixent Viau/Unsplash

Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo artist lineup



The expo will feature a curated selection of more than 200 tattoo artists from Arizona and across the U.S. that were hand-picked by Lewis and O’Connell.

“We’re bringing in many artists from out of state,” Lewis says. “You might not be able to afford to go to them, but we can bring them to you.”

Lewis says there will be artists specializing in a range of styles, from H.R. Giger-like biomech to more traditional tattoo work.

The roster includes artists like Steve Butcher, John Leroux, Ryan Jordan, Kolton Koontz, Matt Barboa and Thomas Salcido. Local studios like Fifth Finger Studio, Lost Dutchman Tattoo, Diamond Body Art and Serious Ink will participate. A full lineup is available here.

Tattoo contests at Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo



The expo will host tattoo contests beginning at 4 p.m. each afternoon. Judges will evaluate and score pre-existing tattoos across various categories, with the first-place finishers nabbing a hand-sculpted plaque created by Lewis.

“I think if someone's going to display a piece of art for a contest, they should get a piece of art in return as opposed to just a trophy,” Lewis says.

Here’s the full schedule of tattoo contests at the expo:

Friday, Feb. 7:

6 p.m., Aztec, traditional and color realism tattoo

8 p.m., Extra-large color tattoos and extra-large black and grey tattoos

10 p.m., Best tattoo of the day

Saturday, Feb. 8:



4 p.m., Portrait tattoos and best Asian-inspired tattoos

6 p.m., Small color tattoo and small black and grey tattoos

7 p.m., Tattooed pin-up contest

8 p.m., Large color tattoos and large black and grey tattoos

10:30 p.m., Best tattoo of the day

Sunday, Feb. 9:

4 p.m., Sleevea, back pieces and chest pieces

6 p.m., Best tattoo of the day

6:30 p.m., Best of show

Other activities



Live entertainment will be offered on Saturday and Sunday. The "Show and Shine" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday will take place outside of the hotel with classic cars and music from rappers Willy Northpole, Poe'it and 40Locs. Traditional Native American dance performance will occur at 5 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.