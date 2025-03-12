Your Guide to Wella’s Hair Color Charts (2025)

To predict the finished look of every colour transformation, colourists use a simple equation:

Hair’s starting point + colour chosen = end result

Now, you know what ‘colour chosen’ means – it’s the desired hair hue – while the ‘starting point’ is a combination of the hair history and the underlying pigment. Let’s break each of them down…

Hair History

Colourists look at the processes your hair has already been through. Has it been coloured before? How long ago? What was used? Why? These are all questions they might ask you. Even matters such as your styling routine or whether you’re a swimmer might be discussed, all in a bid to figure out what formulas will work with your locks, and whether your hair is in good enough condition for a lightener.

Underlying pigment

When hair is coloured – especially if a lightener, like Blondor, is used – some of the underlying pigments in your hair may be exposed. You’ll learn more about this below when we take a look at the Lightening Curve, but underlying pigment is an important factor when choosing a colour, too. Will your colourist work with it, or work to correct it?